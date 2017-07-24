People standing shoulder to shoulder with Nawaz Sharif: Javed Abbasi

MARDAN, July 24 (APP): Deputy Speaker National Assembly and Provincial General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday said people were standing shoulders to shoulder with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PMLN would emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections to be held in 2018.

He said this during the inauguration ceremony of mega sui-gas project

for people of PK-27 Mardan with an estimated cost of Rs 1200 million.

Advisor to Prime Minister Engineer Ameer Muqam and Federal Minister for Oil and Natural Resources, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were also present on the occasion.

Javed Abbasi said our opponents were living in dream world and they

should come to reality. He said PML-N would won with majority from Peshawar to southern districts and up to Hazara division in next elections.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had now understood the

strategy of PML-N, therefore, hundreds of thousands of people were joining the party on daily basis.

The deputy speaker said leaders of PTI were always striving to use

different tactics for achieving their personal objectives. He said people would stop the way of Imran Khan by balloting in favor of PML(N) in 2018.