People of Sindh urged to vote for socio-economic uplift

KARACHI, Oct 31 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior, Planning and Development, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday emphasized that

instead of remaining glued to one political party, the people of Sindh

should be rationale and make the best use of their votes for their

better future and that of Sindh and the country.

” I request the people of Sindh to look for a better option,

instead of putting yours eggs in the same nest since long, he said

while speaking at the launch of a book written by Senior Vice

President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz from Sindh and once a

nationalist leader Shah Muhammad Shah here at Arts Council of

Pakistan.

The Sindhi version book titled ” Story of Uneven Journey ” is

the auto-biography of Shah Muhammad Shah who has shared his

experiences from his student politics to the main stream politics.

Most of his life time, Shah had remained in the politics of

resistance like Anti One Unit Front and Movement of Restoration of

Democracy (MRD). He remained in jails for many years under all

dictators’ rule.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal, who is also Acting Central Secretary General of PML-N, stressed that all the provinces should be engaged in

cut-throat competition in the social and economic development of their people and try to take lead.

” After getting autonomy under 18th amendment, I fear, if one

province makes a lot of progress on economic and social fronts, it

would create sense of deprivation among the people of other provinces

which would be not good for the national harmony. Every province has

to deliver,” he articulated.

After 18th amendment, he argued, the responsibilities of the

provincial governments had increased ; along with enhanced authority

to the resources and more share from the federal divisible pool of

resources. Now, the Federal Government had very limited role in the

provinces’ affairs.

However, he added, PML-Nawaz government at the center had

extended maximum support to the provincial governments including those

of Sindh and Balochistan.

In Sindh, it had given many mega development projects. Coal

Mining and Power projects in Thar, Construction of Keti Bandar and

Karachi Circular Railways System were included in China Paksitan

Economic Corridor (CPEC). The work on Keti Bandar and KCR would start

soon, he said.

Besides, the work on different sections of the Motorway was

going on fast track and the Motorway from Peshawar to

Karachi by 2020. This strong linkage would help in bringing social-economic

revolution in the country, he said.

He also mentioned that PML-N government had given record

financial grants to the universities of all the provinces , without

any political consideration.

He said it was irony of the fact that the sensitive people of

the country mostly had been engaged in the politics of resistance.

He urged the old national political parties, having long

experiences of politics, to play their due role to save the democracy

from derailing and contribute in economic prosperity and development

of the country.

He said that 21st century was the century of economic

ideologies. That is why, he said, PML-N government led by the then

prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif highly welcomed CPEC and found it

the best opportunity for the country to get maximum share in the

economic globalization.

If South Asia , Central Asia and China become one economic

block, Pakistan would be its center, the Minister said.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal said that as a progressive nation we would

have to develop our capacity by pursuing modern skills and

technologies to keep fast pace with the developed countries.

” I would request Sindhi intellectuals to focus on modern

education and skill development especially among the youth,” he said.

PML-N’s Acting Central Secretary General was critical that all

undemocratic governments in the past had damaged the country on

different counts. Now, 200 million people of the country would not

allow any conspiracy against the democracy. That, the present

government would complete its tenure on June 4, 2018 and next

government would come by democratic process.

Prof. Ahsan Iqbal congratulated Shah Muhammad Shah for

writing his auto-biography that would become a part of history.

He acknowledged that Shah was the man of principle and did

politics of ideology.

Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping and Chief of

Balochistan National Party Mir Hasel Khan Bizenjo urged that political

workers should write true account of their political struggle and main

political events of their life for the benefit of the new generation.

The author of the book Shah Muhammad Shah , responding to the

critics , admitted that there were certain shortcomings in his book.

But, he informed, two more volumes he was working on and would try to

include maximum information /details about the political struggle and

the socio-economic developments in the country and at the regional and

international levels over his life.

He said it was his duty to write this book which should had been

written earlier.

He underlined the need for greater dialogue among the political

parties for the better future of the country.

Other speakers included Chairman Sindh United Party Jalal

Mehmood Shah, Zahida Hina, Qamar Zamman Rajpar, Yousif Masti

Khan, Advocate Masood Noorani and Madad Ali Sindhi.