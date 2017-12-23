People of Pakistan, Turkey have exemplary feelings of respects, friendliness for each other: Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP):The Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Saturday said that Pakistan attaches great importance it relations to Turkey and both the fraternal countries are tied in the bonds of religion, history and culture.

He said that the existing relations can be further cemented through enhance interaction of Parliamentarians of both the countries.

He expressed these views while talking to the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT), Ismail Kahraman with his delegation in the sideline meeting during Speakers’ Conference.

Convener Pak-Turkey Friendship Group Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Chairman Sanding Committee on Foreign Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar and Ambassador of Turkey in Pakistan Mr. Sadik Babur Girgin were also present.

He thanked Ismail Kahraman for active participation of Turkey in the Speakers’ Conference and termed his visit step forward in consolidating existing exceptional ties of Pakistan with Turkey. While talking to the distinguished guest, the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that people of Pakistan and Turkey have exemplary feelings of respect and friendliness for each other that can best be materialized in the form of enhanced economic cooperation between the two countries.

Underlining the importance of Inter Parliamentary exchange of delegations, he said that greater exchange of parliamentary delegations is necessary because such exchanges will provide opportunities to exchange views and learn from the experiences of each other.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also stressed the need for robust connectivity with Turkey and added that Turkey holds a unique importance in Pakistan’s strategic calculations for regional cooperation. He said that Pakistan, Turkey and whole world are suffering from terrorism and we should control this menace with collective efforts. He said that drug money is also using in terrorism and we must take action against the cultivation of poppy.

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (GNAT), Ismail Kahraman appreciated Speaker National Assembly initiative of organizing the conference of six neighboring country on vital issue of regional connectivity and to tackle the menace of terrorism.

He thanked the Speaker for warm welcome and hospitality to him and his delegations during their visit to Pakistan. While supporting the Kashmir cause, he said that Kashmir is also the cause of Turkey like Pakistan.

Ismail Kahraman said that Turkey is determined foster robust ties with Pakistan through enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation. He remarked that Pakistan-Turkey bilateral cooperation will unleash a new wave of connectivity in the region.

He further appreciated Pakistan’s fight against terrorists and remarked that Pakistan and Turkmey is pivotal to tackling regional security issues. He reaffirmed his commitment for expanding trade and cultural relations with Pakistan and urged the need for greater exchanges of Parliamentary delegations.