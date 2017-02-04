People do not believe in Imran’s allegations against PM: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurrangzeb Saturday

said the people did not believe in the false allegations being

levelled by PTI chief Imran Khan against Prime Minister Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif.

She said the popularity graph of a leader was based on the

development and welfare projects launched by him. And the

development works initiated by the present government were

unprecedented and because of which the people reposed full

confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif, she said while talking to a private television.

She said the IRI’s recent survey report endorsed the welfare

oriented policies undertaken by the present government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sahrif. It also acknowledged that Pakistan was moving fast on the the path of development and prosperity, she added.

The same International Republican Institute (IRI), she said,

had published a report regarding the good performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government in some areas, on the basis of which Imran Khan had boasted in a tweet.

It was astonishing the Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) chief

criticised the same IRI for issuing a survey hailing the federal government for taking positive steps, she added.

Marriyum said linking the IRI’s report to the Prime Minister was not

justified. Surveys were a tool to measure the success and failure of government’s policies. One could differ from their findings but it was unfair to criticize the institutions, which had conducted the surveys, she added.

She said the IRI survey report had not only highlighted

the popularity graph of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari or Imran Khan but it had also discussed many other issues such as improving law and order situation in the country, economic stability, and performance of provincial governments. The Punjab government topped because of its performance, she added.

The minister said five major issues, including energy, ratio

of inflation, unemployment, education and health, were discussed in the survey report. The power loadshedding, unemployment and inflation had decreased to a great extent, while reforms were being introduced to improve education and health sectors, she added.

She said the recent IRI, Gallup and other surveys reports

admitted that the national economy was strengthening day by day which was commendable.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI was levelling baseless

allegations against the PML N leadership on the Panama Papers issue to dent their vote bank, but it had failed to do so.

People were well aware about its negative politics, she added.

She said democracy and democratic system were getting

strengthened in the country. The people would again vote for the PML N to power on the basis of its performance, she added.