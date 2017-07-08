ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday warned cable operators against airing transmission of illegal TV channel Wesal Urdu as it was spreading
religious hatred.
A PEMRA press release said that the Authority had noticed that a
certain TV channel, Wesal Urdu, had been inciting violence and hatred against a certain religious sect.
Wesal Urdu, it said, was not a licencee of the PEMRA and no cable operator in Pakistan had been airing its transmission.
Strict action as per PEMRA rules would be taken if any cable
operator was found involved in airing the illegal channel, it warned.
According to PEMRA information, Wesal Urdu was a UK-based channel
and was being beamed in Pakistan through a foreign satellite operator Asiasat 7, which was out of bound for PEMRA and could be watched by
only those who have illegal satellite dishes at their homes.
It said the PEMRA was approaching Asiasat 7 to stop airing the
channel. However, it was also to be noted that Asiasat7 was not under
the jurisdiction of PEMRA. Other state institutions needed to put their efforts to stop transmission of Asiasat 7 in Pakistan, the press release
added.
The PEMRA, it said, was also approaching Pakistan Telecom Authority
(PTA) to block the website of Wesal Urdu as online content was regulated
by the PTA and not the PEMRA.
It said that despite clear instructions if anyone found that any
cable operator in Pakistan was airing that TV channel, he could lodge
a complaint against the said cable operator mentioning the area, city
and village at PEMRA’s website www.pemra.gov.pk or call at PEMRA 24/7 complaint centre 080073672. Complaints could also be posted at
PEMRA’s Twitter handle @reportpemra.
PEMRA warns cable operators against airing Wesal Urdu channel for spreading hatred
ISLAMABAD, July 8 (APP): The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday warned cable operators against airing transmission of illegal TV channel Wesal Urdu as it was spreading