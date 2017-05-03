PEMRA revokes Bol News,Bol Entertainment licenses with immediate effect

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): PEMRA Authority has revoked the satellite TV licenses of Ms Labbaik (Pvt) Ltd namely Bol News and Bol Entertainment (Pak News) after Interior Ministry regretted security clearance of the company’s directors Shoaib A. Shaikh, Ayesha Shoaib Sheikh, Viqas Atiq and Sarwat Bashir,said a press release issued Wednesday.

In its 131st Authority meeting held at Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Headquarters on Tuesday, the Authority took this decision in the light of the recommendations by the Council of Complaints (CoC) Sindh. The council had rendered its opinion after hearing the Channel.

Bol News and Bol Entertainment(Pak News) have been ordered to surrender the original licenses and clear all the outstanding dues.

Instructions have been given to PakSat to immediately stop the transmission of Bol News and Bol Entertainment (Pak News) which are no more PEMRA’s licensees.

Through a separate order, all distribution networks and cable operators have also been directed to take these two channels off air with immediate effect. Any violation of PEMRA’s order would have legal consequences for the violators and PEMRA would act against the violators according to law.

The meeting was attended by member Sindh, Sarfraz Khan Jatoi, member KP, Shaheen Habibullah, Member Punjab, Nargis Nasir, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Chairman PTA, Dr. Syed Ismail Shah and was chaired by PEMRA Chairman, Absar Alam.