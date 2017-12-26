Peace restored in Fata due to success of Operation Zarb e Azb: Governor

PESHAWAR, Dec 26 (APP):Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that it is the top most priority of

the incumbent government to provide standard education to the youth of FATA.

He said that peace has been restored due to success of operation Zarb e Azab, sacrifices rendered by tribal

people ad ding concrete steps have taken by the incumbent government to

ensure lasting peace. He expressed these views at Cadet College

Spinkai, where he was addressing the audience on the occasion of first

parents day as a chief guest.

Beside others, General Officer Command, members of the board of governors, faculty of Cadet College, Political

Agent Zafarul Islam Khattak, Cadets and their parents were present on

this occasion. March past, gymnastic and PT show was done by cadets.

While appreciating the performance of the

cadets, Governor added, ” youth is the asset of this nation and it is

our responsibility to pave way for their success. He further added that

in this highly technologically competitive environment, parents,

teachers and the government can play a pivotal role in the character

building of youngsters.

He found it encouraging that where Cadet

college Spinkai offers a quota for local youth, it also offers

admissions on merit. Referring to various indicators of success, he

appreciated the performance of cadet college that in such a short span

of time, it has achieved a lot and become a mark of excellence. Awards

were distributed among students achieving distinctions.

Later on The governor also addressed a

representative Jirga of Mehsud tribe and appreciated the sacrifices made

by tribals for the progress and prosperity of the nation.