Peace in border area pre-requisite for ties with India: China

BEIJING, Sept 5 (APP): China Tuesday said that maintaining peace
and tranquility in the border areas was a pre-requisite for development
of relations with India.
In a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Nerandra Modi on the
sidelines of BRICS Summit in Xiamen, President Xi Jinping pointed out
that China and India should respect each other, seek common grounds,
shelve differences and work together to ensure peace and tranquility
of border area, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Gen Shuang
said during his regular press briefing here.
The Indian prime minister agreed that the two sides should work
together to ensure the peace and tranquility of border areas, he
added.
The Chinese president said his country was willing to work with
India on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence,
which were put forward by both countries, to improve political mutual
trust, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and push Sino-Indian
ties along a right track, the spokesperson said.
Welcoming Switzerland’s offer to play a mediator’s role in
resolving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, he said China encouraged
all ideas and suggestions that were conducive to easing tensions and confrontation, boosting mutual trust, restarting dialogue at an early
date and resolving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.
China also welcomed countries to play a constructive role in
resolving the issue, he added.
Geng Shuang hoped that relevant parties could heed the rational
voices of the international community and keep calm, rather than be provocative and fan the flames.
“Military actions are not an effective choice and sanctions are
not the fundamental way out for the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue,”
he added.
Swiss President Doris Leuthard has said that the neutral country
is prepared to act as a mediator to help resolve the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, including by hosting ministerial talks.
