Peace imperative for development, strengthening economy: Talal Ch

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): Member National Assembly (MNA) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Talal Chaudhry said on Wednesday that peace in Karachi was imperative for development and strengthening economy of the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the present government had taken all the political parties on board for restoration of peace in Karachi.

He said PML-N government had developed consensus with political parties, adding this practice would also be ensured in future.

Expressing his heartfelt condolence on the sad demise of Governor Sindh Justice ® Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui, he paid tribute to his services for supremacy of law. He said May Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

To a question regarding Panama Papers case, he said decision of the court would hopefully be in the favor of Sharif family.