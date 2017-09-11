PCB refuses to allot special grant to PBCC for WC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has
regretted to allot special grant to Pakistan Blind Cricket Blind
Council (PBCC) for the fifth edition of the World Cup Cricket of the
Blind 2018 scheduled to be held in Pakistan and the United Arab
Emirates (UAE).
Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said they had
asked a special grant of Rs 6.6 million from PCB for holding the
World Cup which it refused to do so.
“We sent a letter to PCB chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed
seeking Rs 6.6 million special grant,” he said.
However PCB in a letter (whose copy is available with APP) to
PBCC said Rs 4 million is already allocated for international
cricket activities in the PBCC’s annual budget therefore regretted
to give any extra funds for the World Cup. In the letter PCB also
said that PBCC may approach government of Pakistan for further
funds.
Besides Pakistan six teams have confirmed participation for
the World Cup including West Indies, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh,
Nepal and Australia. September 15 is the last date for accepting
entries for the World Cup and South Africa is the only team which is
yet to confirm its entry.
Pakistan has won two World Cups in 2002 and 2006 while the
other two are won by South Africa (1998) and India (2014).
