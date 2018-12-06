PCB confirms appointment of Wasim Khan MBE as MD PCB

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed appointment of Wasim Khan MBE as its Managing Director.
The appointment was finalised after a comprehensive two-phase
selection process, which saw over 350 candidates expressing their
interest following an advertisement for this position, said a
spokesman for the PCB here on Thursday night.
