PCB awards Players Central Contracts

LAHORE, July 12 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday

announced the award of its Players Central Contracts for the year 2017-18 to the thirty five players in four categories.

The Central Contracts were awarded after keeping in mind the

performances, fitness, and discipline of the players, said a spokesman

of PCB here.

A number of young players have been awarded Central Contracts this

year keeping in mind that the National Teams in all formats will be

going through a transitionary period after a number of retirements from last year’s Central Contract List.

As per the three year understanding reached with Players and the PCB

Management the monthly retainers for all categories are increased by 10%.

The Central Contracts Selection Committee comprising Director Cricket Operations, Chairman National Selection Committee, and Pakistan Team Head Coach have recommended and Chairman PCB has approved the names for the Central Contract Term, he added.

Six players are in A category, four in B, eleven in C and fourteen

in D.

Following is the duration of contracts and names of players in each

category, (July 1, 2017- June 30th 2018)

(Category A), Azhar Ali, RHOB, Shoaib Malik, RHB/OS, Sarfraz Ahmed,

RHB/WK, Yasir Shah RLS, Mohammad Hafeez RHB/OS, Mohammad Amir

LAF, Babar Azam, RHB.

(category B) Imad Wasim LLS/LHB, Asad Shafiq RHB , Hasan Ali RAF.

(category C ), Wahab Riaz LAF, Rahat Ali, LAMF, Haris Sohail, LHB/LLS,

Sami Aslam, LHOB, Shan Masood , LHOB, Sohail Khan RAMF, Fakhar Zaman

LHOB, Junaid Khan, LAMF, Ahmed Shehzad, RHOB, Mohammad Abbas, RAMF,

Shadab Khan RLS/RHB.

(Category D) Mohammad Nawaz LLS/LHB, Asif Zakir, RHB, Usman Salahuddin,

RHB, Amir Yamin RAMF/RHB, Usman Shinwari LAMF, Fahim Ashraf RAMF/LHB,

Ruman Raees LAMF, Inamul Haq, Bilal Asif OS/RHB, Mir Hamza, LAMF, Umer

Amin, LHB, Mohammad Hasan RHB/WK, Mohammad Asghar LLS, Mohammad Rizwan, RHB/WK.