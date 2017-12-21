PCB announces names of 18 cricketers for fitness camp

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the names of 18 cricketers for fitness camp, being held here on December 23 for the series against New Zealand.

“The prime objective of camp is to evaluate the fitness level

of players,” said a spokesman for the PCB.

The players include: Sarfraz Ahmed, Azhar Ali (already done the fitness test), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez (already done the fitness test), Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Muhammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Amir Yamin, Umar Amin, Sohaib Maqsood, Ahmed Shahzad and Muhammad Nawaz.

Team for New Zealand series will be announced later, he added.