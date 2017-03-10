PBCC disappointed for not given proper recognition

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC)

has expressed disappointment for not being rewarded with any cash

prize for the national blind cricket team which reached in the

finals of the World Blind Twenty-20 held in India last month.

It may be mentioned here though Pakistan lost to India by

nine wickets in the final of the World Blind T20 but remained

unbeaten in the whole tournament before this.

Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said nobody

from any platform in the country had come forward to announce any

cash reward for the national blind cricket team.

“Only the owner of franchise Peshawar Zalmi (team of Pakistan

Super League) Javed Afridi announced an amount of $20,000 for the

blind cricket team,” he said.

He said the national blind cricket team is doing enormous

efforts to make the nation proud in the game but they also need

encouragement which is lacking from the higher authorities.

Speaking about the first-ever cricket stadium for the visually

impaired players under construction in Lahore, he said the stadium

will be completed in September this year.

“The construction work of the cricket stadium is going out

quickly and the cricket stadium is likely to be completed in five to

six months.”

“It is the first-ever cricket stadium for the visually

impaired players in the World, where the two times World Champs

(Pakistan Blind Cricket Team) will do regular practice and play

matches at their own will and ease,” he said.

Sultan, who is also the President World Blind Cricket ltd said

the stadium is planned considering the “Universal Design” that it is

inherently accessible to people with visual impairment.

“This stadium will also provide access to sports to Blind

Women, blind school kids and visually impaired youth in a conducive

and safe environment. A Blind Cricket training and coaching academy

will also commence there,” he said.