PBCC disappointed for not given proper recognition

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP): Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC)
has expressed disappointment for not being rewarded with any cash
prize for the national blind cricket team which reached in the
finals of the World Blind Twenty-20 held in India last month.
It may be mentioned here though Pakistan lost to India by
nine wickets in the final of the World Blind T20 but remained
unbeaten in the whole tournament before this.
Talking to APP, PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah said nobody
from any platform in the country had come forward to announce any
cash reward for the national blind cricket team.
“Only the owner of franchise Peshawar Zalmi (team of Pakistan
Super League) Javed Afridi announced an amount of $20,000 for the
blind cricket team,” he said.
He said the national blind cricket team is doing enormous
efforts to make the nation proud in the game but they also need
encouragement which is lacking from the higher authorities.
Speaking about the first-ever cricket stadium for the visually
impaired players under construction in Lahore, he said the stadium
will be completed in September this year.
“The construction work of the cricket stadium is going out
quickly and the cricket stadium is likely to be completed in five to
six months.”
“It is the first-ever cricket stadium for the visually
impaired players in the World, where the two times World Champs
(Pakistan Blind Cricket Team) will do regular practice and play
matches at their own will and ease,” he said.
Sultan, who is also the President World Blind Cricket ltd said
the stadium is planned considering the “Universal Design” that it is
inherently accessible to people with visual impairment.
“This stadium will also provide access to sports to Blind
Women, blind school kids and visually impaired youth in a conducive
and safe environment. A Blind Cricket training and coaching academy
will also commence there,” he said.
