Pb govt saved billions of rupees in development projects: CM

LAHORE, Nov 04 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz

Sharif on Saturday said that development projects launched by

the PML-N government had no parallel in term of speed of

completion and transparency.

The CM said the Punjab government had saved billions of

rupees in development projects and had spent resources with

honesty. He said the PML-N government had set an example of

spending huge funds on public welfare projects, said a handout

issued here.

Talking to a delegation of overseas Pakistanis in London,

CM Shehbaz Sharif said: “We believe in the politics of

hardwork, service, honesty and transparency, and hardwork done

with all-out pure efforts is producing positive results after

over four years”.

He said: “We will come up to the expectations of the public

in future as we had done in the past”. He said corruption had

reduced and transparency had increased in Pakistan, and the

credit went to the PML-N government and international

institutions had endorsed transparency policies of the PML-N

government.

Shehbaz Sharif said the people of Pakistan only wanted

development and progress, and the government of the PML-N did

not believe in the politics of hollow slogans and it had taken

practical measures and for this reason solid steps had been

taken for the welfare and to improve living standards of the

common man.

The CM said he personally monitored progress on development

and public welfare projects and top standard and transparency

in projects had been ensured through the third party audit

system.

He said those who baselessly criticise public welfare

projects were in fact enemies of development and progress. He

said those who were creating impediments to public welfare

projects were unaware of miseries of the common man.

He said those who had got loans worth billions of rupees

write off were talking about corruption. He added politics of

transparency and public service had always defeated politics

of allegations and lies.

