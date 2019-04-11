ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP):The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser along with the ruling and opposition members of the National Assembly will play for Pakistan in the Inter-Parliamentary Cricket Tournament scheduled in the United Kingdom from July 8 to 15.

The Parliamentarians from 8 countries (of teams taking part in the World Cup) will play the Cricket Tournament to be held alongside the ICC Cricket World Cup, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

To ensure participation of a well–prepared team, the NA Speaker has involved Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for training the parliamentarians.

He has appointed Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, MNA as Convener of the Parliamentary cricket team of Pakistan who carries a cricketing experience both at university and district levels.

The Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani has nominated the former test cricketer Mudassar Nazar, Director (Academy) in the PCB as the focal point for preparing the Parliamentary Cricket Team.

The 47 young Members of the National Assembly will join their Initial Assessment and Training Camp to be set in the Shalimar Cricket Ground, Islamabad from April 16, 2019 for one week.

Thereafter, the parliamentarians will play friendly matches among them till the end of April 2019 so that a befitting team could be selected to take part in the exciting and first–of–its–kind tournament.

The PCB has finalized the schedule of the parliamentarians’ initial assessment and training camp under the supervision of its coaches.