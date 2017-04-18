Panama Papers case political matter: Saad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday said Panama Papers case was a political matter against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had failed to provide any evidence on Panama Papers as it was pleading the case just based on allegations, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said PTI leadership had been exposed due to negative politics of demonstration and sit-ins in the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said the name of Prime Minister was not mentioned in the Panama Papers.

PTI had failed to prove its allegations against PML-N leadership, he added.