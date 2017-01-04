Panama Papers case is in final phase: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP): Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif Wednesday said the Panama Papers case was in the final phase and the government would accept the Supreme Court’s decision in the case.

The Panama Papers were not a matter for Pakistani people as the name of prime minister was not mentioned in them, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was trying to discuss the Panama Papers issue on the media for political point scoring.

He said the PTI leadership had warmly welcomed veteran politician Javed Hashmi into

the party but now Imran Khan had termed him a mentally sick persons due to telling truth about him (Imran).

Replying to a question, he said several mega energy projects would be completed in the country by the end of 2017 and power loadshedding would be reduced considerably in next summer season.

He said the government had provided Rs 171 billion subsidy to the consumers during last two and a half years.

The minister said all laws regarding regulatory bodies would be got passed from the Parliament.