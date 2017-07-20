Panama case not about corruption but lust for power: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): The Panama case being heard by the

Supreme Court was not about corruption but about lust for power.

This was stated by Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, while

sharing her thoughts with the media outside Supreme Court here

Thursday.

She said that not a single case of misuse of power

and corruption had ever been reported, or unearthed against

Nawaz Sharif during his three stints as the Prime Minister and two

tenures as Chief Minister of Punjab, a fact that was corroborated

by the apex court itself also.

The minister said that Imran Khan in his petition had

accused Prime Minister of money laundering, stealing public

money and concealing his assets and he had been trying to use this

case as crutches to revive his political fortunes and gaining access

to the corridors of power, which amply reflected his

malafide intentions.

She said that while Imran had filed a case

against the Prime Minister in the Supreme Court, he himself was

running away from the cases against him in the courts and ECP

because he knew that he was guilty of money laundering— that he

used to set up Niazi Service— and receiving funds from the Hindu

and Israeli lobbies.

Marriyum pointed out that he was also a proclaimed offender from the Anti-Terrorist Court, where he was wanted in the case involving attack on the Parliament and PTV.

She said that for the last four years Imran had been persistently telling lies and hurling allegations against the PML (N) government and trying to mislead and befool the nation through a falsified propaganda and there had been no change in his narrative.

It had almost become a daily ritual for him every evening to hurl slurs and to denigrate the PML (N) government, the Prime Minister and his family, she added.

Lamenting the loose-cannon behavior of the PTI Chief

and expressing pity on his mental condition, she said that

his obsession with power had blurred all his mental faculties

to perceive things in their proper perspective.

She advised Imran to unlock the Ehtsab Commission in the

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and put that lock on his own wagging tongue.

The minister said that while Imran was fighting

a case for grabbing power, the Prime Minister was fighting a case for

the supremacy of law and constitution, trust of people repeatedly

reposed in him, economic progress and prosperity of the country,

CPEC and above all the elimination of the scourge of terrorism.

She assured the people that the Prime would fight for the

protection of their mandate at all forums and would never

betray their trust.

She said that the Prime Minister presented himself and his family for accountability to uphold the sanctity of the law and the constitution adding that only the people with clean hands presented themselves for accountability.

Marriyum expressed the hope and confidence that the

Prime Minister would emerge unscathed from the Panama case as the

Supreme Court would exonerate him from all the allegations and his detractors would be forced to wind up the fancy street (Meena Bazar)

that they had established in the country for the last four years.

The minister said that the people of Pakistan had seen through the

game and would support the right against the wrong by rejecting the

group of carpet-bagger led by Imran Khan, which was bent upon

disrupting the sojourn of peace, progress and tranquility.

The minister said that the reservations expressed against the JIT

by the Sharif family from day one still persisted due to the manner

in which it had conducted the probe.

She said that all the documents presented by the Sharif family

in the court were duly attested, notarized and verified by the relevant

authorities. She reiterated that the Sharif family had every right

to rebut and challenge the authenticity of the documents produced

by a detective relative of a member of the JIT.