Palestinian President accorded red carpet welcome

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): President of the State of
Palestine Mahmoud Abbas on Monday was accorded a red carpet
welcome on his arrival here on a three-day official visit.
President Abbas, accompanied by a 17-member delegation
including five ministers, was warmly received by President
Mamnoon Hussain at the Nur Khan Airbase. Two children attired
in traditional dresses presented a bouquet to the Palestinian
president.
Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Abdul
Qadir Baloch and ambassadors of different Islamic countries were
also present at the airbase to greet the dignitary.
It is the third visit by Mahmoud Abbas to Pakistan. He had
previously been to Pakistan in 2005 and 2013.
During the visit, the Palestinian president will
have one-to-one meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif, followed by delegation-level talks.
Subsequently, the two leaders will jointly inaugurate
the newly constructed Palestine Embassy Complex in the
Diplomatic Enclave. The Government of Pakistan had gifted a
piece of land in 1992 for the purpose. Subsequently, in 2013
Pakistan also contributed towards its construction.
President Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation will
meet President Mamnoon Hussain, followed by a state banquet
in his honour.
Bilateral political matters as well as other
issues of common interest will be discussed between
the two heads of state.
The Foreign Office said in a statement that the relations
between Pakistan and Palestine had traditionally been strong.
Pakistan consistently supported the creation
of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian
state, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif
as its capital.
Pakistan had also extended support to the
Palestinian struggle for their independent homeland,
at all international forums, it added.
