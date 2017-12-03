PAL urges designers to submit monument designs till Dec 10

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP):Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has urged the talented and creative designers to submit the designs of `PAL Monument’ to the academy till December 10, which would be established at the academy’s office in federal capital.

The decision of establishing `PAL Monument’ through holding design competition was taken by Chairman, PAL Dr. Qasim Bughio while the place for this monument has been allocated within the academy premises.

Talking to APP, Dr. Qasim Bughio said the objective of holding this competition for selecting design of the monument is to create a unique and beautiful monument.

The jury of PAL will select the best design through competition and award cash prize worth Rs. 30,000 to the best designer.

The designs can be submitted by the designers only holding Pakistani nationality and in soft and hard copy format, he said.

The designers must have to submit their designs along with working drawing, details of the material and estimated cost per square foot of the monument.

The Coordinator for this design competition is Akhtar Raza Saleemi who can be contacted on phone no: 051-9269714 while the designs can also be sent on email id : ar.saleemipa@gmail.com, he informed.