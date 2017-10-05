PAL to organize literary session with Gulzar Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): The Writer’s Caf‚ being run by
Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is organizing a 23rd session of
a its recently launched series “Meet A Writer Over A Cup Of Tea”
with a renowned novelist and writer Gulzar Husnain on Friday.
Many prominent writers, poets and intellectuals would be
participating in the event.
In the literary session, literary work done by Gulzar Husnain
would be discussed and his contemporaries would be throwing light on
the background of his most celebrated literary work.
