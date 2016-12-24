PAL for promoting book reading culture

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has
been organising a two-day weekly book bazar on every Friday and
Saturday to promote book reading culture among the people.
Talking to APP an official said, thesedays the people are
mostly inclined to media and internet surfing, due to this, the
habit of book reading has been diminishing from the youth.
For reviving book reading among the young generation, the PAL
has been making all out efforts such as weekly book bazar, he added.
At weekly book bazar, publishers and book sellers from twin
cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have set up their stalls where books on various subjects are available on discount rates, he added.
Regarding bazar timing, he said, it opened at 9.00 a.m. and concluded
7.00 p.m.
