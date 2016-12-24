PAL for promoting book reading culture

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has

been organising a two-day weekly book bazar on every Friday and

Saturday to promote book reading culture among the people.

Talking to APP an official said, thesedays the people are

mostly inclined to media and internet surfing, due to this, the

habit of book reading has been diminishing from the youth.

For reviving book reading among the young generation, the PAL

has been making all out efforts such as weekly book bazar, he added.

At weekly book bazar, publishers and book sellers from twin

cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have set up their stalls where books on various subjects are available on discount rates, he added.

Regarding bazar timing, he said, it opened at 9.00 a.m. and concluded

7.00 p.m.