Pakistan’s Liquid Foreign Reserves increase

KARACHI, June 29 (APP): The total liquid foreign reserves held by the

country stood at US$ 21,358.0 million on June 23, 2017.

A State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) statement here on Thursday said that the break-up of the foreign reserves position is as under:

Foreign reserves held by SBP: US$ 16,376.0 million

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 4,982.0 million

Total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 21,358.0 million

During the week ending June 23, 2017, SBP’s reserves increased by US$ 955 million to US$ 16,376 million, due to official inflows including

US$622 million from ADB and US$106 million from World Bank, the SBP statement added.