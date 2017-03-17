Pakistan’s export to Central Asian countries increased: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, March 17 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engr. Khurram

Dastgir Khan on Friday said that Pakistan’s export to Central Asian

Countries has been increased during last three years from US $ 19.546 to $ 39.9 million.

Speaking in the Upper House during question hour session, he

said Pakistan was not importing Medium- Density Fiberboard (MDF)

sheets from Sri Lanka at a higher price.

He said in fact, these were at a lower price as Pakistan is

applying Zero duty under the Pakistan – Sri Lanka Free Trade

Agreement (PSFTA).

He said Pakistan’s Most Favoured Nations (MFN) tariff for the

MDF sheets was 16% while MDF sheets were being imported at reduced

rates from Sri Lanka only because of the concessions given under the

Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (PSFTA).

Under the 1st Phase of Pak-China FTA (2007-2012), the tariff

lines falling under the Medium- Density Fiberboard (MDF) have not

been given preferential treatment, he added.

Furthermore, he said, even in the negotiations on the 2nd

Phase of CPFTA which started in 2011, no commitment so far has been

made with regard to the grant of preferential treatment to the

import of products falling under the description MDF.

The minister said that the main reason for not granting

concessions to countries like China and Malaysia was to protect the

local industry.

Dastgir said that in order to enhance Pakistan’s trade with

the Central Asian States, the Ministry of Commerce and TDAP has been

taken many step.

Ministry of Commerce, he said through Trade Development

Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized a Central Asia Trade Caravan/

Road Shows in Kazakhstan, Kyrgvzstan, and Tajikistan in May 2016.

The series of events were aimed at encouraging Pakistani

businessmen and trade bodies to establish contacts with their

counterparts and to create awareness in the Central Asian markets

about Pakistani products, he added.

Efforts are also being made to enter into an FTA with Eurasian

Economic Union of which Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian

member country, he added.

Trade bodies representing the private sectors were encouraged

by Ministry of Commerce and TDAP to increase interactions with the

business community through exchange of delegations and participation

in trade fairs, the minister remarked.