Pakistan’s commitment, fidelity remains firm with Kashmir cause: MNA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Pakistan’s commitment and fidelity to

the cause of Kashmir was firmed as ever while the bigger powers

remain involved in their geopolitical and strategic interests, Member National Assembly (MNA) and Chairman, Standing Committee of

National Assembly on Foreign Affairs Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said on Thursday.

The validity of the UN resolutions on Kashmir did not lapse

with time rather it had been affirmed by consequent Secretary

Generals of UN on several occasions.

He said this while speaking as chief guest at a seminar

“Solving the Kashmir Dispute: Exercise of the Right to Self Determination” organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

He said think tanks in India were advising the Indian

government to hold talks with Pakistan on lingering issue.

People within India were raising voice for resolving Kashmir

issue, he added.

Leghari questioned that those who were protesting against executive

orders of Trump, why they did not protest again India.

Speakers said on the occassion that right of self determination was

the only peaceful resolution for the long standing issue that would benefit the whole region.

Speakers including Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Convener All Parties

Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Human Rights

Activist, Mohammad Farooq Rehmani, Senior Leader APHC, Ahmed Quraishi, CEO, Youth Forum for Kashmir and Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman ISSI, condemned the violence in Kashmir said that India was not implementing the resolutions of United Nations that give the Kashmiris their due right of self determination.

The government of Pakistan should make a policy on Kashmir that would merge the voice of Pakistanis and Kashmiris on one platform, Muhammed Safi added.