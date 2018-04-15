Pakistanis students stunning performance enthralls cultural gathering in Beijing

BEIJING, April 15 (APP):An exquisite and stunning performance of Pakistani students featuring multiple glimpses of Pakistani culture enthralled the audience on a “Culture Day” at Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT) here on Sunday.

Attired in vibrant costumes of their respective provinces, the young and talented Pakistani students mesmerized the gathering with their performance of traditional Khattak and Luddi dances.

The Culture Day was organized by BIT for the internal students in which students from different countries presented their culture, food, clothes, and performances.

The students from Russia, Poland, Germany, France, Kazakhstan, Egypt and African countries also exhibited their talent by performing and presenting traditional music, songs, and display of traditional instrumental music.

Pakistani students also set up a stall on the event for displaying various traditional items including food particularly Biryani, Samosa, and Pakora.

Organizer of Pakistani performance and stall, Ali Imran, a fourth-year student at BIT told APP that Pakistani stall was very popular and Pakistani food, mehndi and traditional dresses showcased to highlight and promote Pakistani culture generated a lot of interest among the participants.

Giving further details about the institutions, he said, BIT is currently home to more than 2,200 international students from 137 different countries. The largest student population is coming from Pakistan, South Korea, Russia, Poland, Germany, France, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Currently, more than 400 students are enrolled in different graduate programmes. The past five years have witnessed that BIT made great strides in international student’s enrolment and management.

He said the most popular programmes of BIT are Electronics Science and Technology, Aeronautics and Space Science and Technology, Software Engineering, Computer Science and Technology, Law and MBA etc.

M.Noman Zahid, a student of the second year and one of the organizers opined his event will also help promote Pakistani culture among the Chinese people to further enhance friendship and brotherhood.

He said the cultural performance including “Khattak and Luddi” dances performed by our students was the pick of the show.

Noman Zhaid said a large number of international students visited culturally decorated Pakistani stall and appreciated Pakistan’s traditional food, the girl students took a keen interest in menhdi and its designs.

They termed the event as a unique experience of witnessing the diversity of cultural heritage of different countries, especially Pakistan.

He informed currently about 170 Pakistani students are studying in different graduate and postgraduate programs at BIT.