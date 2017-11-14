Pakistani trader passes away in Keqiao district, China

BEIJING, Nov 14 (APP):A Pakistani businessman Syed Atif Ali Shah died of cardiac arrest in Keqiao District, China.

He was 50.

President, Pakistani Community Keqiao (PCK) informed on telephone on Tuesday that up to 600 Pakistanis attended funeral prayer of Syed Atif Ali Shah who was living in China for the last several years.

The Pakistani community in coordination with Pakistan Consulate General, Shanghai is making arrangements to airlift body of the deceased to his native towm Lahore city for burial as early as possible.