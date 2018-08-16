Pakistani students at Tsinghua University celebrate Independence Day

BEIJING, Aug 16 (APP):Pakistani students studying at the Tsinghua University, one of the top universities in China, celebrated Independence Day of Pakistan with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

A number of Pakistani Masters and PhD students attended a cake-cutting ceremony followed by an interactive session organized by Pakistan Students Association.

President of the association, Fahad, a PhD student from mechanical engineering and members of organizing committee Abbas, a PhD student from civil engineering and Abdul Ghaffar, a PhD student from the school of environment respectively threw light on the importance movement and creation of the homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

The national anthem was played on the occasion. The national songs were also played.