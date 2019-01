UNITED NATIONS, Jan 16 (APP):Pakistani peacekeepers serving with the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, (MONUSCO), have built a new water supply system for the people of Kamako, a village in the African country's Kasai province, according to a message received in New York.

The water system, a project created by MONUSCO’s Pakistani contingent, was inaugurated at a ceremony held in the presence of UN officials and local dignitaries on Monday, the message said.