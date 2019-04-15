ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia were a strong bridge between the two countries.

The President said this while talking to Imam of Masjid Al-Haram, Imam-e-Kaba Sheikh Abdul-Elah Al-Juhani, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president said Pakistan shared bonds of history, culture, faith and values and it greatly valued its relations with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The President pointed out the large Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia considered the kingdom as their second home and they worked there devotedly for its progress and prosperity.

Recalling the highly successful visit by the Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman to Pakistan, the president stated the prince won the hearts of Pakistani people by his generous offer of support to Pakistani community.

He appreciated the Kingdom for its support to Pakistani pilgrims visiting the Kingdom for Hajj and Umrah every year. He also welcomed the Kingdom’s decision of increasing Hajj quota for Pakistanis and inclusion of Pakistan in its Road to Mecca initiative. He hoped that the project would be extended to all Pakistani airports for Hajj-2020.

The president conveyed his sentiments for King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and the people of the Kingdom.

Imam-e-Kaba said relationships of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were not merely diplomatic but based on faith. He added Pakistan was Saudi Arabia’s strength and hearts of two nations beat together. He stressed for frequent exchanges between the two countries in various fields.