Pakistani diplomat proposes greater interaction between Pak-US alumni

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (APP)::A senior Pakistani diplomat has called for more frequent exchanges between alumni of Pakistani and American educational institutions to open up new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

Consul General Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, who was speaking at the dinner organized by Pakistan Consulate on Friday for the Rector of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Lt. Gen. (Retd) Naweed Zaman, said there was great potential for enhanced cooperation in the field of education.

A number of prominent Pakistani-Americans showed up at the Consul General’s residence to welcome NUST’s visiting alumni. The visitors will hold meetings with alumni of University of Chicago during stay here.

Gen Zaman thanked the Consul General and members of Pakistani-American community for the hospitality and said the purpose of his visit to the United States was to explore opportunities for the talented Pakistani students.

The NUST delegation’s programme includes visits to Washington, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angles and New York.

Zaman also held productive discussions at the dinner with Chancellor of East West University to establish linkages between universities of both the countries.

The members of NUST delegation also gave presentations about their university and its efforts to provide top quality education to students in the field of science and technology.