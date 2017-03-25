Pakistani-Americans celebrate Pakistan Day in New York with enthusiasm

NEW YORK, Mar 25 (APP): A large number of Pakistani-Americans turned up

at the Pakistan House in New York to celebrate Pakistan day on Friday evening.

The get-together was organized by the Consulate General in which the

visiting Punjab Minister for Women’s Development, Hameeda Waheedudin, also participated.

Consul General Raja Ali Ejaz welcomed his compatriots and congratulated

them on the auspicious occasion, saying Pakistan was on the road to progress despite many challenges.

Ejaz also introduced to the cheering audience Cassandra De Pecol, a

27-year-old American explorer and activist who has set the Guinness World Record for being the first documented woman to travel to every sovereign nation — there are 193 members of the U.N. — and has accomplished that feat in record time.

De Pol, who has ranked Pakistan at fourth place on her list of top ten

travel destinations, also addressed the gathering. She called Pakistan her favourite destination, saying she has very pleasant memories of her stay in Karachi and Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Waheeduddin said that she had been very

impressed by the enthusiasm and dedication of of Pakistanis living here for their homeland. She urged them to stay united. The PML government, she told them, had done a lot for overseas Pakistanis and always gives priority attention to addressing their problems.

The Consulate General had set up displays projecting Pakistan’s history,

arts and culture . Also displayed were the photographs of Pakistani women who have excelled in their respective professions.

The event was rounded off with a dinner at which traditional Pakistani

dishes were served.