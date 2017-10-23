Pakistan women hockey team go down 0-3 to Hong Kong China

LAHORE, Oct 23 (APP):Pakistan were beaten by Hong Kong China by three goals to nil in their first match of the Women’s Hockey

Asian Challenge at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, in Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Bagawan on Monday.

Hong Kong China, who are FIH ranked 38, were two goals ahead at the half time against the 68th ranked Pakistan, said the

information made available here.

Both the goals came off penalty corners.Third goal came through open play in the 42nd minute.

SCORERS: Tiffany Chan (8′), Ka Lo (17′), Yi Man Chan (42′)

Earlier, on Sunday afternoon, in event’s opening match, Hong Kong

China notched up a comfortable 8-0 win against the hosts Brunei

Pakistan play their second match against Brunei tomorrow, Tuesday.