Pakistan wants meaningful, constructive engagement with Afghanistan: Fatemi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi Thursday said Pakistan looked forward to meaningful and constructive engagement with Afghanistan on issues of common concern with a view to promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

According to a foreign office press release, he stated this while talking to British Ambassador to Afghanistan Dominic Jermey, who was accompanied by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew here.

The two sides discussed the peace and security situation in Afghanistan. They agreed on the need of sustained efforts for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan in particular and in the region in general.

Earlier, Syed Tariq Fatemi received the visiting dignitaries here.