Pakistan values its brotherly ties with Oman: President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan greatly valued its brotherly relations with Oman, as the two countries were tied in the bonds of common culture, history and heritage.

The president expressed these views while talking to an Omani delegation, led by Chairman of the State Council of Oman Dr. Yahya Bin Salim Al-Munthri which called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani and senior officials.

He said exchange of parliamentary delegations would further strengthen mutual relations between the two countries.

He said Pakistan respected the active role of Oman for international and regional peace and stability, adding that both the countries had commonality of views on various regional and international issues.

The president said civil and military officials of Oman could take advantage of Pakistani military and civil professional institutions.

The president expressed satisfaction over defence cooperation between the two countries, he, however said there was wide scope of its further expansion.

He said a large number of Pakistanis were performing their duties in Omani forces which was a good omen. He said industrial and defence production of Pakistan was of highest standard and Pakistan was interested in exporting its defence equipments to Oman.

President Mamnoon told members of the delegation that both the countries had a number of opportunities in enhancing their bilateral relations in economic, trade and investment fields.

He said a conducive environment had been created in Pakistan due to investment-friendly policy of the government and foreign investors could take benefit of the policy.

The president said they would welcome Omani investors to invest in energy, construction and services sectors.

He said both Pakistan and Oman supported peaceful resolution of various issues and rejected the use of force. He thanked Oman for its support regarding free trade agreement between Pakistan and Gulf States and expressed the hope that Oman would play its role in convincing other Gulf State in finalizing this agreement.

The president also welcomed initiative of start of a ferry service between Karachi-Gwadar and Muscat and said it would open a new chapter of friendship between the two countries.

The president said Pakistan could provide highly professional and skilled work-force in various fields to Oman. He added that both countries should promote people to people contacts, exchange of students besides promoting research studies and start Ph.D level programme collectively.

President Mamnoon also conveyed good wishes to Sultan Qaboos from Pakistani leadership, government and people of Pakistan.