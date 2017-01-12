Pakistan to face confident Australia without Sarfraz, Irfan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Pakistan will play Friday’s opening

one-day international against Australia in Brisbane without two key

players Sarfraz Ahmed and Muhammad Irfan.

According to a private news channel, Pakistan cricket team’s captain Azhar Ali confirmed that his team would be without their vice-captain and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Sarfraz had returned to Pakistan to be with his mother, who was in intensive care in hospital. He would be unavailable for this month’s entire five-match one day series.

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan also left the team following the death of his mother.

Pakistan have retained half the players who were involved in 3-0 Test series wipeout to Australia for the ODI part of their tour.

Australia can extend their lead in the ODI rankings if they can pull off a series whitewash.