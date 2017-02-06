Pakistan to continue raising Kashmir issue at int’l fora: Fazl

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Kashmir Committee Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman Monday said that Pakistan would continue its efforts for raising the Kashmir issue at international fora.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he urged the international community to play its due role in the implementation of United Nations resolutions regarding the Kashmir issue.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in his speech at the United Nations had raised the Kashmir issue effectively. The Parliament and its committees also exposed Indian atrocities and human rights violations, which positively highlighted Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue, he added.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief said peace in South Asia was linked with settlement of the Kashmir dispute. “The way to peace in the entire region passes through Kashmir.”

He said that India should realize that it could not suppress a just freedom struggle through brutal use of force forever. India, he said, was carrying out ceasefire violations to divert the world attention from human rights violations in Kashmir.

Fazl-ur-Rehman said the Kashmir issue became an international dispute which should be resolved to ensure peace in the world.

He said the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the aspirations of the people of Kashmir in lines with United Nations Security Council’s resolutions.

The JUI-F chief said that Pakistan would continue its support to the Kashmiri brethren for their just struggle to right to self-determination.

He said Kashmiris should be granted right of plebiscite and the international community should play its role in this regard.

Fazl-ur-Rehman said the freedom movement had taken a new turn

after the martyrdom of Burhan Wani and other Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.