Pakistan to act as region’s vital economic, energy corridor: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees

Zakaria on Tuesday said Pakistan being geographically located at the

crossroads of South, Central and West Asia can act as an important

economic and energy corridor in the region.

“With rich resources and human capital, the region has immense

potential, and Pakistan can play an important role in benefitting

the regional countries of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO),”

the Spokesman told APP here.

Nafees Zakaria said the timings of holding of ECO’s 13th head

of state summit and 22nd Council of Ministers Meeting (COM) was

significant as the strategically important region was in the global

spotlight.

He said all the ECO members states were fully cognizant of the

potential of this region and were focusing their energies to

together achieve the targets of development.

He mentioned that five heads of state and three heads of

government would be attending the main summit on March 1.

To a question on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the

Spokesman said the mega project was important and would usher in new

era of prosperity for the entire region.

On relations with Iran and Afghanistan, he said there was “no

trust-deficit” with the two neighbouring countries, adding that

Pakistan had friendly and brotherly relations with them.

However, he mentioned that some terrorist outfits were

operating from Afghanistan’s soil and were carrying out their

nefarious activities in Pakistan.

The Spokesman stressed the need for strict border management

with Afghanistan to check the flow of people from both sides of the

border.

He said both Pakistan and Afghanistan considered terrorism as

their joint enemy.

When asked about delay in Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, Zakaria

said the delay was only due to a few technical reasons and expressed

confidence that the issues would be resolved soon.