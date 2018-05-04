Pakistan has taken numerous steps for development of skills in youth: President

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday said Pakistan over the past few years had taken numerous important steps for development of skills in its youth and cited Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme being one such case.

“I am pleased that this program has been very successful,” the President said with reference to the PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, while addressing the closing ceremony of a two-day International TVET Conference here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The conference, organized by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), was attended by experts and delegates from 30 countries including China, Korea, United Kingdom, Australia, Turkey, Malaysia, Iran, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Sri Lanka, Philippines.

Referring to the numerous important steps taken by Pakistan over the past few years the President mentioned the distribution of laptop computers to university students for research promotion, reimbursement /discount on tuition fee, provision of loans on soft terms to those who were stepping into practical life after completing their education.

He said during the past few years, thousands of young professionals had secured jobs in Pakistan and abroad. Some have successfully started their own business after completing their vocational training, he added.

“In this way, we have brought 60% of our youth on a productive path. Thus, NAVTTC, its executive director and all governmental and non-governmental organizations working in collaboration with it are worthy of praise and commendation,” he said, adding those efforts were proving very useful and reliable.

The President said that the youth during training were awarded scholarships and after completion of training, they were also provided financial support which proved to be very helpful in starting their practical life.

“This is the most satisfactory and prominent aspect of this programme. It makes our youth productive and efficient part of the society,” he added.

The President said he felt happy over the fact that two years back when that programme was launched, its curriculum was designed keeping in view the requirements of modern era so that our youth could fulfil the new technological requirements of the developing market.

“The concerned institutions and their management deserve praise on revamping the examination system thereby creating a balance between theory and practical aspect. I am satisfied that as a result, a large number of youth after completing their training, will not only meet the requirements of national market but also of some neighbouring countries,” he added.

The President said it was a very historical moment for our region especially for Pakistan after which a remarkable era of progress and prosperity was going to start in the shape of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“Pakistan is also fully aware of the requirements of this mega project. Therefore, different types of technologies, businesses and services being introduced in the modern world, have been given due consideration in these training programmes,” he added.

The President was of the opinion that a large number of skilled youth in the practical field would lead them towards technological, economic and industrial development which would open up the new avenues of prosperity.

He said Pakistan, by following a progressive vision and experiences of the contemporary world, had developed a successful model for the skill development and employment of youth, adding, other countries can benefit a lot from it.

“Similarly, we are always ready to learn from the experiences of the international community. This conference is a part of the same process and I am confident that the effort will achieve its objectives,” he added.

The President warmly welcomed the Pakistani and foreign delegates of the conference and hoped that they had a pleasant and comfortable stay in the beautiful city of Islamabad and had benefitted from the experiences of each other. “I am confident that this conference will be useful in reducing youth unemployment by improving their skills,” he added.

Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Akbar Hussain Durrani and Executive Director NAVTCC Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema in their remarks on the occasion highlighted the aims and objectives of the conference and gave an overview of the two-day international event.

The president also awarded the local and foreign participants of the conference with certificates.