Pakistan summons Indian envoy, condemns Feb 26 ceasefire violations along LoC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Acting High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on February 26, in Nikial and Khuiratta sectors which resulted in the martyrdom of four innocent civilians and injuries to six others.

The civilians martyred included Mottia Bibi, Ms Zarina, Gulfaraz and Ms Shehnaz. According to a a Foreign Office statement, Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr Mohammad asked the Indian envoy that India should respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate the incidents of violations, instruct its forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB).