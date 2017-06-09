Pakistan stands ready to contribute towards SCO’s collective objectives: PM

ASTANA, Kazakhstan June 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday said Pakistan, as full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), would strive further to achieve the collective objectives of the organization for regional cooperation, connectivity and economic prosperity.

In his address at the summit of Heads of State Council of the SCO, he

said Pakistan pursued a policy of peaceful neighbourhood and stressed upon promotion of peace and harmony for the future generations which should not be made toxic with an air of animosity.

He said with its expansion, the SCO has been transformed into true

transcontinental organization. The SCO provided sheet anchor role for regional progress and prosperity in view of the global changes.

Prime minister Nawaz Sharif said the SCO gave the members states a

platform for shared prosperity and connectivity and to overcome terrorism and extremism, poverty, unemployment, tackle climate change and water security.

He said Pakistan successfully fought the twin evils of terrorism and

extremism, and his government brought about a complete turnaround in the economic situation of the country. The objectives of the SCO resonated with Pakistan’s core values for shared prosperity.

Pakistan was diligently implementing China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC ), a flagship of One belt One Road initiative, he said, adding it would be beneficial for the entire SCO members.

Congratulating India on the full member status of the SCO along with

Pakistan, the prime minister said it was a historic day for Pakistan and the SCO members as well and thanked the founding members including China, Russia and others for their staunch support to Pakistan to become its full-fledged member.

He said Pakistan was not unfamiliar with the SCO mechanism but had

developed deep relations by attending its summits and worked closely at its different forums.

He said Pakistan came prepared and eager to learn from the founding

members in the changing international environment.

The summit was attended by heads of member states including President

of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of China Xi Jinping, President

Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

President of Afghanistan Muhammad Ashraf Ghani, President of Belarus Alexandar Lukashenko, President of Mangolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also present during the summit.