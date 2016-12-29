Pakistan sincerely supports cause of Afghani, Palestinian people for durable peace

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29, (APP)- Pakistan would sincerely continue to support the cause of people of Afghanistan and Palestine to ensure durable peace and economic stability of the regions that would be contributory factor in the world peace.

Responding to a question in the weekly briefing, Spokesman of Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria said the answer to the new Jewish settlements and on-going conflict in the Middle East was some amicable solution to the problem for long lasting peace.

About the Pak China Russia Trilateral group meeting in Moscow, he said the world community as well as Pakistan was keen to see meaningful peace and economic stability in Afghanistan.

The group in its meeting on December 27, had agreed to proceed with consultations in an expanded format and would welcome the participation of Afghanistan, he added.

Nafees Zakaria briefed the media in length on the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir and Indus Waters Treaty, highlighting the atrocities of Indian occupational forces on Kashmiri people and its on-going bid to change the demography of the occupied Kashmir by giving domicile to non Kashmiries, which, he added was another violation of United

Nations’ charter.

Talking about the Indian threats to alter the Indus Water Treaty, he said Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation and would duly respond when any such situation arose.

However, he said, Pakistan was actively pursuing the issue at all appropriate fora, asking for neutral arbitration of the issue.

“We will continue to strive for an early solution to the problem.”

He reiterated Pakistan’s stance of durable peace in region and shared prosperity through connectivity.