Pakistan safe country for sports events, Serbian basketball coach

LAHORE, Oct 18 (APP):Serbian basketball coach Lazar Gojkovic on Wednesday termed Pakistan a safe country for sports events and said

he was impressed to see the basketball talent in the youth.

“The people of Pakistan are sports lovers and friendly and the atmosphere here is peaceful”, he told a news conference here along

with two other Serbian coaches, Zoran Trivan and Miss Joe and Director Sports, Sports Board Punjab, Anees Sheikh, Secretary, Pakistan

Basketball Federation, Khalid Bashir here at the SBP office. The

Serbian coaches are supervising 6-day international basketball

professional training camp being organized by the PBF and SBP.

The foreign coach expressed his satisfaction regarding his

stay in Pakistan. “The craze of Pakistan players in basketball

is wonderful”, he opined.

Anees Sheikh said Pakistan has plenty of talent in every sports including basketball and discovering fresh potential has always

been a priority for Sports Board Punjab.

Anees Sheikh said SBP is making strenuous efforts to promote

and support Olympic sports in the province. “Lahore is blessed

with exceptional basketball talent and PBF’s camp will play a

vital role in polishing young talented players”, he added.

“Our local coaches will also learn modern training skills from

renowned Serbian coaches during the basketball camp and then they

will be in a better position to impart training local players as

per international requirements”, he added.

Secretary PBF,Khalid Bashir, thanked the Director General Sports

Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan for extending every facility for the holding

the training Camp.

He further informed that the this international Camp will be held

every year in Pakistan. “Two talented players (one male and one female) will be selected from the camp trainees and then they will be sent

to Serbia for international level training”, he revealed.