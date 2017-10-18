Pakistan safe country for sports events, Serbian basketball coach

LAHORE, Oct 18 (APP):Serbian basketball coach Lazar Gojkovic on Wednesday termed Pakistan a safe country for sports events and said
he was impressed to see the basketball talent in the youth.
“The people of Pakistan are sports lovers and friendly and the atmosphere here is peaceful”, he told a news conference here along
with two other Serbian coaches, Zoran Trivan and Miss Joe and Director Sports, Sports Board Punjab, Anees Sheikh, Secretary, Pakistan
Basketball Federation, Khalid Bashir here at the SBP office. The
Serbian coaches are supervising 6-day international basketball
professional training camp being organized by the PBF and SBP.
The foreign coach expressed his satisfaction regarding his
stay in Pakistan. “The craze of Pakistan players in basketball
is wonderful”, he opined.
Anees Sheikh said Pakistan has plenty of talent in every sports including basketball and discovering fresh potential has always
been a priority for Sports Board Punjab.
Anees Sheikh said SBP is making strenuous efforts to promote
and support Olympic sports in the province. “Lahore is blessed
with exceptional basketball talent and PBF’s camp will play a
vital role in polishing young talented players”, he added.
“Our local coaches will also learn modern training skills from
renowned Serbian coaches during the basketball camp and then they
will be in a better position to impart training local players as
per international requirements”, he added.
Secretary PBF,Khalid Bashir, thanked the Director General Sports
Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan for extending every facility for the holding
the training Camp.
He further informed that the this international Camp will be held
every year in Pakistan. “Two talented players (one male and one female) will be selected from the camp trainees and then they will be sent
to Serbia for international level training”, he revealed.
