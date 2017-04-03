Pakistan rise to 4th in ICC T20I rankings

ISLAMABAD, April 3 (APP): Two-time reigning champion West Indies and 2009 ICC World Twenty20 champion Pakistan have swapped places in the MRF Tyres ICC T20I Team Rankings following the conclusion of the four-match series in Port of Spain.

Pakistan won the series by 3-1 after thrashing West Indies in the

final fixture on Sunday.

According to the latest rankings issued by the ICC Pakistan are now at

number four position.

The West Indies had started the series in fourth position on 116 points, while Pakistan had begun in sixth position on 113 points.

However, following the fourth match in Port of Spain, Pakistan have

jumped to fourth place on 116 points, while West Indies have slipped to sixth position on 112 points.

The table is headed by New Zealand (127), which leads 2007 winner

India by three points.

South Africa is third on 117 points. 2010 champion England is between

Pakistan and the West Indies in fifth position.