Pakistan qualifies for semifinal of T 20 Blind World Cup

KARACHI, Feb 3 (APP): Pakistan has qualified for the semifinal of
the T 20 Blind Cricket World Cup being played in India when it
defeated Nepal by 10 wickets, says a message received here on Friday.
It said that this was Pakistan’s fifth consecutive victory in
this mega event.
With the victory against Nepal, Pakistan is on the top of the
points table.
In the match played at New Delhi’s Dawarka Sports Complex, Nepal
made 116 runs for the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 20 overs.
Sunil Rana was top scorer with 40.
Sanaullah grabbed two wickets while Riasat Khan and Muhammad Ayaz
claimed one wicket each.
In reply, Pakistan achieve the target in just 7.5 overs without
losing any wicket.
Riasat Khan and Matiullah remained unbeaten with 56 and 50 runs
each. Riasat as declared man of the match.
Pakistan will play its next league match against South Africa in
Bangalore on February 6.
