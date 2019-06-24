ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP):Former Skipper Waqar Younis on Monday feels Pakistan played fearless cricket against South Africa in the 2019 Cricket World Cup match saying the green-shirts badly needed such a

win.

Waqar said Pakistan were not worried about losing the match to South Africa, which in turn gave them the freedom to pay their natural game.

“Pakistan had been criticised a lot for Old Trafford loss against India and the last week has been hard on them, so coming out of that and producing such a performance was particularly pleasing,” ICC press release quoted Waqar said.