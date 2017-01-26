Pakistan owes gratitude to Turkish authorities for rescuing Pakistani youth

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): “We and the families of the youth who were kidnapped in Turkey for ransom, owe our gratitude to the Turkish authorities whose timely action helped rescue them and safely reunite them with their loved ones in Pakistan’, Spokesperson of Foreign Office said here Thursday.

During the weekly briefing, he said he was reminded of the painful episode of those young Pakistani young men who were lured by unscrupulous agents and faced untold hardship when they were kidnapped for ransom.

“I am sure that this episode has raised general awareness among our youngsters and their families about such agents”, he said adding that it was absolutely essential for our youngsters to exercise extreme caution and avoid getting trapped by such elements who defraud them and place their lives in danger in foreign lands.