Pakistan, Iran to cooperate for encouraging film and broadcasting industry

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Pakistan is all set to establish

National Broadcasting and Film Commission purported to encourage

the revival of the film industry and creation of enabling environment

for the artists, producers and film makers to demonstrate their talent

and skill in conformity with their professional ethos and would like

to seek Iranian assistance for making the body more effective and

vibrant.

This was stated by Minister of State for

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum

Aurangzeb while talking to the Iranian Ambassador Mehdi

Honardoostm who called on her here Thursday.

She said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Iran

and the common religious and cultural values and National Heritage

could be leveraged to bring the people of both nations even

more closer.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pakistan was keen

to encourage cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts to

enhance and deepen the religious and cultural bonds which

already existed between the two neighboring countries.

She said that Pakistan would welcome any initiative by

the Iranian Government for further expansion in the cultural ties

and shall take every possible step to introduce each other’s culture

to the people of both the countries. The Minister also emphasized

the need for exchange of cultural and media

delegations and directed the officials concerned of Ministry

of Information to establish an effective liaison and

coordination with Iranian embassy to ensure increase in the

frequency of exchanges of cultural delegations.

During the meeting, the Iranian Ambassador and Minister

of State discussed in detail various proposals to

further strengthen bilateral relations between the two

countries by increasing cooperation and collaboration particularly

in the field of media, culture and Information.

The minister proposed the idea of co-productions in film and

dramas to promote and encourage common national heritage and values.

Assuring his full support to the minister for the

establishment of National Broadcasting and Film Commission,

Mehdi Honardoost said that Iran was very much willing to

promote cultural ties with Pakistan as well as making this

partnership more productive and meaningful in the mutually

beneficial areas to the people of both countries.

The Ambassador also extended invitation to minister to visit

Persian center established in the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad.