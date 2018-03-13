All Pakistan inter varsities women badminton tournament opens

MULTAN, Mar 13 (APP)::The 41st All Pakistan Inter varsities women badminton tournament opened here at Sports Ground Gymnasium on Tuesday.

As many as 22 teams are taking part in the tournament wherein around 150 players will feature.

The tournament is being organized by HEC in collaboration with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture.

MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali and DC Nadir chattha jointly opened the tournament.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asif Ali urged the female students to participate in sports actively. He added that it would help to keep themselves healthy.

The VC stated that female students were not behind men in any sports these days.

DC Nadir Chattha said that the varsity had taken a good initiative by holding the tournament. He said that participation of a good number of players had added colours to the activity.

Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana, Dr Shafqat Saeed, Dr Irfan Baiq and others attended the opening ceremony.